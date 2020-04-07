How Parliament Will Work When Recess is Over

The Commons is scheduled to return to work on April 21, and as very few people believe the lockdown will be over by then contingency plans are being drawn up for how to conduct Parliament digitally. Select Committees are already conducting digital hearings by video link. The plans will massively expand upon that idea…

Parliament’s digital, broadcasting and procedural experts are planning to enable the use of video chat services to conduct certain parliamentary proceedings remotely. There will include urgent questions, ministerial statements, and question times. Including PMQs…