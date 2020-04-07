Number 10 Update on Prime Minister’s Health

Number 10 has updated the press on the Prime Minister’s condition in hospital, saying that he has been “stable overnight and remains in good spirits.”

He has received standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance.

He has not yet required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

He does not have pneumonia.

Should Dominic Raab also fall ill, Rishi Sunak is next in line.

There’s no indication that Raab is unwell at this stage…