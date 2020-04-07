Labour Mayor: Boris “Deserves This”

The unity from every corner of Parliament and fellow world leaders following the news of Boris’s deteriorating condition is refreshing, though not everyone can seem to muster compassion. Upon hearing the news of the PM being moved to intensive care, Labour mayor and Derbyshire Councillor Sheila Oakes took to Facebook to vent, “sorry, he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PM’s we’ve ever had”. Few are buying her subsequent apology…

Sheila wasn’t the only one revelling in the poor health of the Prime Minister, so Guido thought he’d help the Labour Party’s new leadership out by highlighting prominent left-wingers, some of whom may need crosschecking with the Labour membership list for bringing the party into disrepute:

It’s worth remembering away from the Twitter cesspit of the Labour left, the vast majority of the political world has shown empathy and sympathy, from Jeremy Corbyn to Nigel Farage, Nicola Sturgeon to Donald Trump. The real voice of the NHS is coming from actual nurses, not political activists…

Away from the darker recesses of the internet, the country is united…