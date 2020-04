As Guido revealed back in January, the Director of Communications at the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government had been suspended from her role in the midst of a row over alleged bullying. Now Kirsty Buchanan, ex-political editor at the Sunday Express and also a former SpAd to Theresa May, has formally left the role she had been suspended from after less than a year in the role. An MHCLG spokesperson told PR Week: “We do not comment on staffing issues.”