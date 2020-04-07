Michael Gove Is Self-Isolating

ITV’s Paul Brand has confirmed that Michael Gove is self isolating after a member of his family began to display Coronavirus symptoms. The number of voices to lead the daily briefings is getting thinner…

UPDATE: Michael Gove has thanked everyone who sent messages of support, and clarified he is not displaying any symptoms himself:

“Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”
