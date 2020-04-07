ITV’s Paul Brand has confirmed that Michael Gove is self isolating after a member of his family began to display Coronavirus symptoms. The number of voices to lead the daily briefings is getting thinner…
NEW: Have just had it confirmed that Michael Gove is self-isolating.— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 7, 2020
A member of his family is displaying symptoms, but he remains well himself.
Gove continues to work, as per his round of interviews this morning. But yet another challenge for this government to work around.
UPDATE: Michael Gove has thanked everyone who sent messages of support, and clarified he is not displaying any symptoms himself:
“Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”