ITV’s Paul Brand has confirmed that Michael Gove is self isolating after a member of his family began to display Coronavirus symptoms. The number of voices to lead the daily briefings is getting thinner…

NEW: Have just had it confirmed that Michael Gove is self-isolating.



A member of his family is displaying symptoms, but he remains well himself.



Gove continues to work, as per his round of interviews this morning. But yet another challenge for this government to work around. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 7, 2020

UPDATE: Michael Gove has thanked everyone who sent messages of support, and clarified he is not displaying any symptoms himself: