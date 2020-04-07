Gove Updates Country: Boris Not on Ventilator, Has Received Oxygen

Michael Gove updated the country on the Prime Minister’s condition this morning on the Today Programme, saying

“The Prime Minister is not on a ventilator. He has received oxygen support. One of the reasons for being in intensive care is to make sure that whatever support the medical team consider to be appropriate can be provided.”

Gove went on to say he was “not aware” whether the Prime Minister has a pneumonia diagnosis, and that Number 10 will update the country “if there is any change in his condition”. Guido wishes the PM a speedy recovery.