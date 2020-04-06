Shadow Chancellor’s Debut Gatecrashed

Newly-appointed Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, was chosen by Starmer to do the media rounds this morning – a big responsibility for someone who has been in Parliament for fewer than three years. Unfortunately, whilst isolating from the outside world, Dodds couldn’t isolate herself from her family, with daughter Isabella confidently making a bold TV debut. Isabella ended up hiding under the chair for the rest of the interview – something many Labour MPs will have felt like doing over the last few years…