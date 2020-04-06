New Shadow Chancellor Was Fined for Breaking Election Rules

New Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds does not come to the job with an unblemished record. Back when she was a student hack at the Oxford University Student Union (not to be confused with the more prestigious Oxford Union), she was fined £75 for breaching campaign rules by electioneering via email. This was in direct contravention of the instructions of the Returning Officer. Student paper Cherwell at the time hyperbollically accused Dodds of “sleaze”.



Guido doubts that a £75 fine would be a big deal to 20 year-old Dodds, who went to Oxford after attending the prestigious Aberdeen private school Robert Gordon’s College (Michael Gove attended the school on a scholarship). It looks like the Labour Party’s privately educated, Oxbridge wing has regained ascendancy…

