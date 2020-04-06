Minister Calls on Boris to Handover Running the Country

James Dudderidge, Minister at the Foreign Office, quietly broke ranks last night to call on Boris to hand over the reins of power until such a time he has recovered from Coronavirus. In contrast, the line from Ministers on the media round this morning is that Boris is “still very much in charge of the government”…

Upon hearing the breaking news of Boris being rushed to hospital last night, Dudderidge – who is also a minister in DfID – Tweeted

“Take care boss. Get well. Come back fighting. But for now rest, look after yourself and let the others do the heavy lifting @BorisJohnson“

Unlike the PM, the Chief Whip is still up to the day job, so unfortunately Dudderidge can expect a slap on the wrists…