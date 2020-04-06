+++ Labour Reshuffle Live +++

Keir Starmer yesterday began the process of appointing his new Shadow Cabinet. He announced his new top team yesterday, with the lower-ranking, non-Coronavirus-related posts to be appointed throughout the course of today. Stick with Guido for all the updates…

Monday

***Starmer releases full cabinet reshuffle***

  • Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party
  • Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
  • Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary
  • Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary
  • Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
  • David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary
  • John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary
  • Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary
  • Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary
  • Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary
  • Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary
  • Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
  • Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
  • Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary
  • Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary
  • Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary
  • Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary
  • Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary
  • Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)
  • Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary
  • Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary
  • Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary
  • Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary
  • Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health
  • Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement
  • Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General
  • Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House
  • Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip
  • Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords
  • Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip

******

12.42: Barbara Keeley sacked as Shadow Mental Health Minister
11.22: Christina Rees sacked as Shadow Welsh Minister
10.56: Andrew Gwynn reveals he resigned as Shadow Local Government Secretary on Saturday
10.36: Richard Burgon sacked as Shadow Justice Minister

Sunday

***Starmer announces top team***

16.57: Anneliese Dodds appointed Shadow Chancellor
16.57: Lisa Nandy appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary
16.57: Nick Thomas-Symonds appointed Shadow Home Secretary
16.57: Rachel Reeves appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
16.57: Jonathan Ashworth remains Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

******

16.57: Angela Smith remains Shadow Leader of the Lords
16.57: Nick Brown remains Labour’s Chief Whip

15.53: Jon Trickett sacked as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
15.26: Ian Lavery sacked as Labour Party Chairman
15.23: Barry Gardiner sacked as Shadow International Trade Secretary 

Saturday

  • Diane Abbott and John McDonnell resign from their front bench positions, prior to Starmer’s election as leader
