+++ Labour Reshuffle Live +++
Keir Starmer yesterday began the process of appointing his new Shadow Cabinet. He announced his new top team yesterday, with the lower-ranking, non-Coronavirus-related posts to be appointed throughout the course of today. Stick with Guido for all the updates…
Monday
***Starmer releases full cabinet reshuffle***
- Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party
- Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary
- Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary
- Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary
- John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary
- Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary
- Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary
- Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary
- Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary
- Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury
- Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary
- Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary
- Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary
- Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary
- Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary
- Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)
- Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary
- Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary
- Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary
- Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary
- Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health
- Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement
- Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General
- Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House
- Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip
- Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords
- Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip
******
12.42: Barbara Keeley sacked as Shadow Mental Health Minister
11.22: Christina Rees sacked as Shadow Welsh Minister
10.56: Andrew Gwynn reveals he resigned as Shadow Local Government Secretary on Saturday
10.36: Richard Burgon sacked as Shadow Justice Minister
Sunday
***Starmer announces top team***
16.57: Anneliese Dodds appointed Shadow Chancellor
16.57: Lisa Nandy appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary
16.57: Nick Thomas-Symonds appointed Shadow Home Secretary
16.57: Rachel Reeves appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
16.57: Jonathan Ashworth remains Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
******
16.57: Angela Smith remains Shadow Leader of the Lords
16.57: Nick Brown remains Labour’s Chief Whip
15.53: Jon Trickett sacked as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
15.26: Ian Lavery sacked as Labour Party Chairman
15.23: Barry Gardiner sacked as Shadow International Trade Secretary
Saturday
- Diane Abbott and John McDonnell resign from their front bench positions, prior to Starmer’s election as leader