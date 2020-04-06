+++ Labour Reshuffle Live +++

Keir Starmer yesterday began the process of appointing his new Shadow Cabinet. He announced his new top team yesterday, with the lower-ranking, non-Coronavirus-related posts to be appointed throughout the course of today. Stick with Guido for all the updates…

Monday

***Starmer releases full cabinet reshuffle***

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party

Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer

Lisa Nandy, Shadow Foreign Secretary

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Home Secretary

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

David Lammy, Shadow Justice Secretary

John Healey, Shadow Defence Secretary

Ed Miliband, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Secretary

Emily Thornberry, Shadow International Trade Secretary

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary

Jonathan Ashworth, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Shadow Education Secretary

Jo Stevens, Shadow Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Bridget Philipson, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Luke Pollard, Shadow Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary

Steve Reed, Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary

Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Housing Secretary

Jim McMahon, Shadow Transport Secretary

Preet Kaur Gill, Shadow International Development Secretary

Louise Haigh, Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary (interim)

Ian Murray, Shadow Scotland Secretary

Nia Griffith, Shadow Wales Secretary

Marsha de Cordova, Shadow Women and Equalities Secretary

Andy McDonald, Shadow Employment Rights and Protections Secretary

Rosena Allin-Khan, Shadow Minister for Mental Health

Cat Smith, Shadow Minister for Young People and Voter Engagement

Lord Falconer, Shadow Attorney General

Valerie Vaz, Shadow Leader of the House

Nick Brown, Opposition Chief Whip

Baroness Smith, Shadow Leader of the Lords

Lord McAvoy, Lords’ Opposition Chief Whip

******

12.42: Barbara Keeley sacked as Shadow Mental Health Minister

11.22: Christina Rees sacked as Shadow Welsh Minister

10.56: Andrew Gwynn reveals he resigned as Shadow Local Government Secretary on Saturday

10.36: Richard Burgon sacked as Shadow Justice Minister

Sunday

***Starmer announces top team***

16.57: Anneliese Dodds appointed Shadow Chancellor

16.57: Lisa Nandy appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary

16.57: Nick Thomas-Symonds appointed Shadow Home Secretary

16.57: Rachel Reeves appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

16.57: Jonathan Ashworth remains Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

******

16.57: Angela Smith remains Shadow Leader of the Lords

16.57: Nick Brown remains Labour’s Chief Whip

15.53: Jon Trickett sacked as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister

15.26: Ian Lavery sacked as Labour Party Chairman

15.23: Barry Gardiner sacked as Shadow International Trade Secretary

Saturday