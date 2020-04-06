Bur-Gone, But Not Forgotten: His Career Highlights

Guido will miss Richard Burgon’s front bench role, from his curious first front bench position as Shadow City Minister (where he tried his best to not meet with the City), to taking on responsibility as Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and Shadow Lord Chancellor.

Poor Richard hasn’t had the easiest ride over his five years in Parliament so far, having not overlapped in the Commons with his socialist MP uncle Colin Burgon, to being mocked by new Labour Party Chair and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner.

The esteem he is held in by colleagues is perhaps not surprising, given the classic bungling Burgon became known for. From offering to teach Tony Blair ‘political education’, Trump-style crowd estimations, to his appearances on Russia Today and zany deputy leadership proposals; a Tony Benn University, Labour Party newspaper, and a second Labour Live festival. The Shadow Justice Secretary (and fan of metal bands from ‘Dream Troll‘ to ‘Sacred Reich‘) raised eyebrows when he flat out denied applauding the idea of a general strike, despite video footage clearly showing he did. Less amusingly, he denied saying “Zionism is the enemy” under oath, despite video footage existing of his manic speech…

Burgon graced our screens with unforgettable moments of television gold. His at one point weekly Kay Burley slapdown:

Inability to explain Labour’s Brexit policy. To be be fair to him, this wasn’t the easiest question to answer…

Twice.

And who could forget his deputy leadership election rallying call…

Guido does not regret endorsing this political titan for one moment.

Back on the back benches now, perhaps the Farting Commie can get back to his classics:

Guido’s missing him already…