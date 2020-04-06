April SpAd Update

Whilst there remains no signs of a fully-updated internal SpAd list from No. 10 (they must have other priorities at the moment), hires and reshuffles are still going ahead. Guido brings you the latest:

Cass Horowitz has been hired by Rishi Sunak, presumably as comms rather than policy judging by his history managing social media content for ITV’s Peston. He joins the joint No.10 Economic Unit set up after Javid’s sacking…

As Guido reported in January, former Scottish MP Luke Graham has now been hired by No. 10 to head up their ‘Union Unit’

Will Sweet, former Tory PPC for Putney, has been taken on board by Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Sweet replaces Cameron Brown, who has been seconded to No. 10’s Coronavirus comms operation

Attorney General Suella Braverman has gained her first SpAd; Dr. Christopher Jenkins, who brings expertise to what could be quite a tough role over the coming years in the form of a PhD from Cambridge. Let’s hope he did a PhD in curbing judicial reviews…

