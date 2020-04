Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer has been caught by The Sun defying her own government’s advice during the virus lockdown — by travelling to her second home for a family weekend break. Dr Catherine Calderwood has spoken to Nicola Sturgeon and apologised for not following the advice she is giving the people of Scotland. Apparently the First Minister is fine with that…

She is telling people this…

… whilst not following her own advice. Calderwood has made an idiot of herself…