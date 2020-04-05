+++ Labour Reshuffle Live +++

Keir Starmer has begun the process of appointing his new Shadow Cabinet. It’s expected he’ll stick to only announcing his new top team today, with the lower-ranking posts set to be appointed tomorrow. Stick with Guido for all the updates…

Sunday

***Starmer announces top team***

16.57: Anneliese Dodds appointed Shadow Chancellor

16.57: Lisa Nandy appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary

16.57: Nick Thomas-Symonds appointed Shadow Home Secretary

16.57: Rachel Reeves appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

16.57: Jonathan Ashworth remains Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

******

16.57: Angela Smith remains Shadow Leader of the Lords

16.57: Nick Brown remains Labour’s Chief Whip

15.53: Jon Trickett sacked as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister

15.26: Ian Lavery sacked as Labour Party Chairman

15.23: Barry Gardiner sacked as Shadow International Trade Secretary

Saturday