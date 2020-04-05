+++ Labour Reshuffle Live +++

Keir Starmer has begun the process of appointing his new Shadow Cabinet. It’s expected he’ll stick to only announcing his new top team today, with the lower-ranking posts set to be appointed tomorrow. Stick with Guido for all the updates…
Sunday
***Starmer announces top team***
16.57: Anneliese Dodds appointed Shadow Chancellor
16.57: Lisa Nandy appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary
16.57: Nick Thomas-Symonds appointed Shadow Home Secretary
16.57: Rachel Reeves appointed Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
16.57: Jonathan Ashworth remains Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
******
16.57: Angela Smith remains Shadow Leader of the Lords
16.57: Nick Brown remains Labour’s Chief Whip
15.53: Jon Trickett sacked as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister
15.26: Ian Lavery sacked as Labour Party Chairman
15.23: Barry Gardiner sacked as Shadow International Trade Secretary
Saturday