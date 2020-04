Starmer and Rayner Elected

Keir Starmer has been elected leader of the Labour Party, with more votes than Corbyn won with in 2015. A massive mandate…

Leadership:

Starmer – 56.2% ELECTED

Long-Bailey – 27.6%

Nandy – 16.2%

Deputy leadership:

First round: Angela Rayner: 41.7% Richard Burgon: 17.3% Rosena Allin-Khan: 16.8% Ian Murray: 13.3% Dawn Butler: 10.9%

Second round: Angela Rayner: 46.5% (+4.8) Rosena Allin-Khan: 19.5% (+2.7) Richard Burgon: 19.2% (+1.9) Ian Murray: 14.3% (+1.0

Third round: Angela Rayner: 52.6% (+6.1) ELECTED Rosena Allin-Khan: 26.1% (+6.6) Richard Burgon: 21.3% (+2.1)



Turnout:

Members: 72.6% (401,564)

Registered supporters: 95.5% (13,006)

Affiliated supporters: 35.0% (76,161)

With just 650 registered supporters and fewer union affiliates than Lisa Nandy, Rebecca Long-Bailey sees a worse result than Owen Smith in 2016…