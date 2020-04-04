“None of the Above” Beat Keir Starmer

With less than two-thirds of the official Labour Party electorate voting it is revealing that if you drill down into the official figures for Keir Starmer’s victory, even though he won on the first round of voting, it looks a lot less impressive than you might think.

Keir Starmer won 275,780 votes, spoilt ballots and non-voters totaled 293,284 votes, 56.2% of the votes cast or 35.1% of the votes possible. The lack of enthusiasm for any of the candidates is clear, in terms of the absolute numbers “none of the above” was the winner. In comparison in the 1994 leadership election Tony Blair won 507,950 votes…