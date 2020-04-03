Tories Spent £650,000 Per MEP in 2019 Euro Elections

With an 80-seat majority under their belt, a new PM and riding high on 54% in polls, it’s easy to forget that just over 10 months ago, the Tories came 5th in the EU Parliament elections. The Electoral Commission has now finally released spending return figures, which show the victorious Brexit Party spent the most, closely followed by the Tories and the Lib Dems. For all their spending, the Tories were left with just four MEPs…

  • The Brexit Party £2,609,834
  • Conservatives £2,600,026
  • Lib Dems £2,468,148
  • Labour £1,556,028
  • The Independent Group for Change £886,681
  • UK Independence Party (UKIP) £643,100
  • Greens £450,260
  • SNP £257,005

These elections, which wouldn’t have happened had Parliament not repeatedly blocked Brexit, cost political parties a total of £11,471,082. They also sealed Theresa May’s fate and made way for Boris…
