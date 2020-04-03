Cadwalladr Paid Out for Fabricated Story Sold to Mail

Carole Cadwalladr is currently cranking up her usual output of eye-swiveling conspiracy theories to maximum. Guido to take a dive into the history bo. Guido has had the time to find the first recorded case of one of Carole’s tall tales getting published…

30 years ago this April, Cherwell introduced the world to Carole – then a student at Hertford College – when she and her friend gatecrashed a party for “the one hundred richest and most beautiful in Oxford”, after which the paper claims they sold a completely concocted story to the Daily Mail involving the nuptial union of Viscount Weymouth’s daughter and Count Lupas von Maltzahn. £200 for the two girls, no questions asked…

Carole’s clearly changed, however, as she soon reportedly became “wracked with remorse” for the lie, ending up giving the cash back to the journalist (supposedly in the form of £200-worth of Uncle Ben’s Cookies). Carole would double-down these days…

Read the Cherwell article in full below: