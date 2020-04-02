Welsh Labour Using Coronavirus to Sneak Through Votes for Prisoners

As the rest of the country are focused on battling Coronavirus, a statement quietly put out by the Labour First Minister, Mark Drakeford, yesterday shows the Welsh Government has identified the ‘Local Government and Elections (Wales) Bill’ as one of only two bills not being reconsidered in light of the Coronavirus outbreak, and which will be debated and voted on next Tuesday. The First Minister describes the bill as merely “giving the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds in local government elections”…

What Welsh Labour don’t advertise is the bill’s other function – giving the vote to prisoners serving custodial sentences less than 4 years, a list of crimes that includes:

Paedophilia

Racially aggravated common assault

Breach of a sex offender order

Necrophilia

Bestiality

Incest

While the west’s efforts are focused on tackling the biggest peacetime health and economic crisis in living memory, Welsh Labour has established their priority…