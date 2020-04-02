Salvini Ramps Up Anti-EU Rhetoric Over Coronavirus

Feeling against the EU is rising in Italy, with Matteo Salvini ramping up his rhetoric against the organisation, blaming it for not helping – and even hindering – Italy’s Coronavirus response. Although no longer in Government, Salvini is riding ten points above his rival parties in the Italian opinion polls. When the next election comes, he’s more likely than not to become the next Prime Minister of Italy. That’s why this tweet really matters…

“Once the virus is defeated, the rediscussion of this Europe and of Italy’s role will be a must, at least in terms of public debate. Nothing came to the rescue of Italy from the EU and indeed blackmail, trade wars, blocking masks, agricultural products, truck drivers.”

#Salvini: A virus sconfitto la ridiscussione di questa Europa e del ruolo dell'Italia sarà doveroso, almeno a livello di dibattito pubblico. Nulla arrivato in soccorso all'Italia dall'UE e anzi ricatti, guerre commerciali, blocco mascherine, prodotti agricoli, camionisti. #7gold — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) April 2, 2020

Buy shares in Italexit…