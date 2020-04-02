Rees-Mogg Gets Brandon Lewis’s SpAd Leftovers

A couple of quiet SpAd moves have gone on amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, with Guido revealing this morning that Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has scooped up ITN’s Angus Walker after 20 years with the broadcaster.

Signing off from @itvnews tonight after best part of 20 years with ITN. Had a great run: Political Correspondent, UK Editor and China Correspondent have been amazing jobs. Will miss such amazing, talented colleagues. New exciting role awaits, watch this space. — Angus Walker (@anguswalkertalk) March 31, 2020

After No. 10 scooped Hugh Bennet from Jacob Rees-Mogg’s office, Guido also learns Rees-Mogg is bringing Fred de Fossard – formerly of PRU and currently at Public First – on board as his replacement. Jacob wasn’t the first SpAd job Fred went for however; back in February, @PoliticalPics snapped newly-appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis leaving No. 10 with a CV in his arms.

There’s aren’t many Westminster wonks who were event coordinators at Pong Cheese Ltd…

