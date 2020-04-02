Momentum Definitely Not Campaigning for Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner, who the bookies are sure is going to be the Labour Party’s deputy leader come Saturday, was originally backed by Momentum following their North Korean style endorsement process. She subsequently mildly criticised Corbyn. Now they don’t really back her, as can be seen from this reminder text sent out this morning. Angela appears to have been forgotten, again.

Guido has contacted the Momentum press office to find out what democratic decision over-turned the previous “democratic” decision. They have yet to get back…