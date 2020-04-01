Cox Narrates Children’s Story

Whilst we’re all coping with self-isolation differently, Parliament’s baritone, Geoffrey Cox, answered many prayers last night by uploaded a relaxing narration of the Chinese fairy tale ‘The Stone Monkey’. The whole thing is worth a few listens, though Guido wonders whether this recently-sacked Cabinet Member inserting his own message into the tale when quoting the stone monkey: “I want to be lord of the sky. I could manage things much better than they are managed now”…

Play it to the little ones at bedtime…

Hat-tip: @GeneralBoles for the image