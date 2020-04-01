Corbyn’s Crackers Coronavirus Conspiracy

In case Jeremy’s conspiratorial thinking isn’t enough, his brother Piers has the freedom to go that bit further. This morning the Labour Party leader’s big brother shared a new “MIND-BLOWING” conspiracy video with his followers on Twitter and Facebook – claiming that Covid-19 is not a virus at all, but “body reactions to stress caused by 5G.” Riiiiight…

Piers went on to say that the virus “can be added on “testing”; A weapon of globalist totalitarian Rule”. His compelling evidence for the conspiracy includes that “5G was in Wuhan, Italy +the cruise ship.” In just three days time Jeremy Corbyn will cease to be leader of the labour party. Guido will miss him and his shouty-crackers family…