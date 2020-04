New polling from Ipsos MORI has found that 20% of Britons think it is likely that they have already had COVID-19. 6% are confident about having had the disease, whilst 14% think it is fairly likely. The Government announced yesterday that it is carrying out randomised tests across the country to see how far the virus has spread. It will be particularly pertinent to discover how many have had the virus completely asymptomatically. The sooner we know, potentially the sooner the lockdown can end…