Where are the Coronavirus Hotspots?

New research from the Centre for Cities has found that whilst London remains the hotbed of Corona cases in England, other cities are racking up the numbers. The CfC’s handy graph shows the cumulative number of cases, per 100,000 population, in the worst-hit cities. See the interactive version here…

The main takeaways are

London has the highest number of cases, followed by Sheffield and Slough.

Hull, so far, has the lowest number of cases per population.

London and Birmingham have a high number of cases per 100,000 population, but that is not the case for every big city in the UK: Derby, Milton Keynes and Luton have a higher ratio than Liverpool or Manchester.

The city with the most rapid increase in cases in the last few days is Sheffield.

Even Coronavirus doesn’t want to go anywhere near Hull…