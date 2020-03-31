Vulnerable Corbyn Flouts Self-Isolation & Social Distancing

Four days from retirement, Corbyn, 70, has been snapped brazenly sitting in the centre of the UK’s corona virus hotbed, ignoring the Government’s self-isolating dictum – despite Parliament shutting down six days ago. Corbyn is also clearly ignoring the Government’s two-metre social distancing rule. He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy…
