Vulnerable Corbyn Flouts Self-Isolation & Social Distancing

Oh @JeremyCorbyn! In Portcullis House, less than 2 metres from his dining companions. A man of seventy, not four days from retirement, insisting on flouting social distancing rules. pic.twitter.com/a9VonxIrQv — Eye Spy MP (@eyespymp) March 31, 2020

Four days from retirement, Corbyn, 70, has been snapped brazenly sitting in the centre of the UK’s corona virus hotbed, ignoring the Government’s self-isolating dictum – despite Parliament shutting down six days ago. Corbyn is also clearly ignoring the Government’s two-metre social distancing rule. He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy…