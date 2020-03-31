NHS Not ‘Building the World’s Largest Hospital in London’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised some eyebrows this morning on the Today Programme when he claimed the Government is building the world’s largest hospital in London’s ExCeL centre. Sounds extraordinary…

Guido’s research finds that the 4,000 bed NHS Nightingale Hospital in London won’t even be the biggest hospital in Britain. It will in fact be the fifth largest hospital in the world, after one in Taiwan, two in China, and another Nightingale hospital being constructed inside Birmingham’s NEC. The largest five hospitals in the world in April will be:

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan. 10,000 beds. First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, China. 7,000 beds. NHS Nightingale Hospital, Birmingham. 5,000 beds. West China Medical Center, China. 4,300 beds. NHS Nightingale Hospital, London. 4,000 beds.

Which is impressive enough. No need for ministers to make Trumpian boasts…