Momentum Implicitly Withdraws Support for Rayner

Momentum emailed supporters this morning to remind them that voting in the Labour leadership elections finally closes on Thursday and that they should vote for their slate. Back in January the faction’s National Coordinating Group (NCG) unanimously voted to support Becky Long-Bailey for Labour leader, and Angela Rayner for the deputy position. They then offered supporters a North Korean style yes or no endorsement ballot. They were criticised for this by left-wing luminaries like Owen Jones and Paul Mason for this exercise. Many hardcore lefties wanted the organisation to back the continuity Corbyn candidate, Richard Burgon…

The backlash controversy tore into the Momentum faithful. It is noticeable that this morning there was no repeat of the call to vote for Rayner. Yet she is still likely to win the race for deputy-leader by a decent margin. Rayner has been implicitly de-slated…