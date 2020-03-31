Jezza’s Shambolic Last Plan

Two hours ago, Corbyn produced one of the last things he’ll likely do as leader; namely a five-point “plan” he thinks the government must follow to keep on top of Coronavirus. The letter was, as you would expect, stereotypically Corbyn. Not only does the published five-point “plan” make six points (there are two ‘point 4’s’) – it is addressed to “Boris Johnson, The Prime Minister, The Prime Minister, 10 Downing Street”. Details that reflect the quality of his planning…

Turning to the substance of his ‘plan’, it contains no solutions, merely demands; including:

1. Saying more PPE is needed. Not saying how or from where…

2. Test, test, test – just repeating the words of the WHO…

3. Expand social care – no explanation of what that means…

4. Enforce social distancing. Despite himself being photographed flouting these rules earlier today…

4. Bolster support for workers. A lot of fluffy language with no specific policy suggestions…

5. Lead a global effort. Ignoring the fact the UK is the largest international contributor to the efforts to develop a vaccine…

A characteristically shambolic political epitaph if ever there was one…

Read the letter in full below: