Coronavirus Briefing in Pictures

Today’s briefing fronted by Michael Gove featured a slide presentation about the state of the epidemic. On the bright side, new case detection seems to have plateaued. Although there are doubtless many many more cases than are actually being tested for…

The new Government data also showed that there has been a seismic drop in use of transport across Great Britain.

Although hospital admissions in England are soaring. Those new hospitals can’t come soon enough…

In terms of the crucial death statistics, the UK seems to be, at the moment, doing better than most European countries and the United States. Still early days…