Salmond’s QC Denies Saying the Things he was Caught Saying on Camera

A jaw-dropping video published by the Sunday Times yesterday shows Alex Salmond’s QC, Gordon Jackson, talking openly on a train about his client’s high-profile court case, including calling the former First Minister a “sex pest”, “inappropriate”, “an arse hole”, “a bully” and “stupid”, as well as risking contempt of court by naming two of the women involved in the trial. QCs do get to know their clients well during a trial…

Salmond’s QC has done the old trick of referring himself to the legal watchdog, and denied he regards Salmond as a “sex pest” – despite saying the exact phrase in the video. After Salmond’s acquittal, SNP politicians called for resignations – Guido suspects they didn’t have Salmond’s own lawyer in mind…