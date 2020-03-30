Rebecca Long-Bailey Claims Coronavirus is an Opportunity for Labour to Campaign

Following in the footsteps of Ian Lavery, in a Zoom call to supporters last week, Rebecca Long-Bailey claimed that the coronavirus crisis gives Labour the chance to campaign, Guido can reveal. Talking to what she thought was a group of just supporters, the leadership candidate claimed:

“The case in this crisis is being made very strongly for socialism and we need to make sure that people don’t forget that all of the support that we’re pushing for, it is socialism.“

For the avoidance of doubt, a few months of emergency measures taken now are not socialism, will take years to pay off, and would be disastrous to deploy in normal times. Keep it classy, Becky…