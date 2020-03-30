Police Attack Stephen Kinnock for Essential Traveling

Since the lockdown came into force last week, along with the emergency powers act being passed, it’s not gone unnoticed by the public that the police have gone ever so slightly maniacal with power. Today South Wales Police have taken to shaming MP Stephen Kinnock for dropping off supplies at his dad, Neil’s, house before having a brief, socially-distanced birthday chat.

Thankfully it seems an amicable relationship has returned between Kinnock and his local police

I’ve just spoken to Chief Constable Matt Jukes to thank @SWPRhondda for their work. We discussed police questioning drivers on the way to work. To be clear, those who can work from home, should. Travel to work for those who can’t work from home is essential travel. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) March 30, 2020

South Wales join a pool of police forces which, in addition to allowing newly-received powers to go to their heads, are going far beyond their legislated-for powers, including:

Using drones to photograph those doing their daily allowed exercise

Dyeing a beautiful local lake black to deter tourists

Dictating to shop owners what are the essential items they can sell

Telling off shop owners for chalking two-meter lines outside their shops to enforce customer social-distancing

Claiming outdoor exercise is limited to one hour

The police can’t be given carte blanch to incorrectly interpret the law in their own authoritarian way – far beyond what the Government has actually legislated for…