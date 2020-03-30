Orban Goes Full Dictator

Victor Orban has gone far beyond the emergency measures implemented in any other democracy, in passing a new “anti-coronavirus defence law.” Orban’s Fidesz party, which has a large majority in the Hungarian Parliament, this afternoon passed a law granting the Hungarian Prime Minister enormous power with no time limit attached. Dictatorial…

During the open-ended Coronavirus state of emergency, Orban will be able to rule by decree, with no need for Parliamentary approval of his new laws. The legislation also allows the government to sentence anyone spreading the “fake news” about the virus or the measures against it, to five years in prison. Will the EU do anything about it?