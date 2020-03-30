Louisa Compton New Head of Channel 4 News

Channel 4 has appointed Dispatches editor Louisa Compton as the channel’s new Head of News, replacing Dorothy Byrne following the abrupt news she is standing down. Byrne’s departure was widely seen as an attempt to thaw relations with Number 10, who were not happy with Byrne’s ‘Boris is a Liar’ speech over the summer…

Compton, however, is unlikely to inspire confidence in the former Vote Leave team running Number 10. At Dispatches, her programme targeted the Leave campaign and ignored Remain’s rule flouting…

Before Channel 4, Compton previously worked at the BBC, as launch Editor of the Victoria Derbyshire Programme, and before that Editor of youth focussed BBC Newsbeat as well as BBC Radio 5 Live. She takes on the Channel 4 gig at a moment when both her current and former organisations are set to face heavy scrutiny from the new Government…