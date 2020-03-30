Eco-Terrorists Target ‘At Risk’ Supporters in Coronavirus Fundraiser

Guido readers may remember the name Jay Tiernan, the violently anti-Tory eco-loon behind ‘Stop the Cull’, who last summer were responsible for protests that saw 3,000 chicks die after cutting the birds’ fencing and gas pipes, resulting in hundreds of week-old birds dead or gasping for food or water.

Now Jay’s Stop the Cull is trying to work out how to continue their eco-terrorism amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, with one recent post clarifying they “encourage social distancing AND sett surveying for as long as advice is that going out into the countryside is ok. We would advice people to follow any and all bio security advice given out by the government.” Guido’s pretty sure the Government has not classified Stop the Cull as ‘key workers’…

Tiernan goes on to beg:

On a very morbid but important note, if like some of our older members and those with high blood pressure or diabetes who are in the high risk group and you are in the process of writing your will, please consider the Hunt Saboteurs Association. They have no waged staff and the money they get coming in they hand out to local groups in the form of grants to help them stay on the road. The future of humanity will hopefully become more compassionate towards animals and each other, but no doubt they’ll always be some people who have a sadistic streak or are prepared to make money from animals, those people shouldn’t be thinking we are going away.

Guido prays that before any elderly badger lover hands money over to Jay, they know of his history of financial fraud, having received an eight-month sentence for defrauding thousands from the Department for Education – a lot of which he confesses was not spent on his activism, but on “rent and living.” Can his supporters be sure how he’ll spend their generous donations?