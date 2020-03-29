Social Distancing To Last For “Three to Six Months”, Plausibly Longer

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries had stark words for the country at today’s press conference:

“To make it clear to the public, if we are successful we will have squashed the top of that curve which will be brilliant, but we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living, that would be quite dangerous. If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted.”

“Over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three week review, we will see where we are going. We need to keep that lid on, and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures, and gradually get us all back to normal.”

“Three to six months ideally, and lots of uncertainty in that, to see at which point we can actually get back to normal. And it is plausible that it could go further than that.“