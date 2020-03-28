Tories Hit 54% In New Poll

New polling by Number Cruncher Politics for Bloomberg this week has found that the Conservative Party has climbed by nine points since December’s election to 54% – the highest ever voting intention share that any Tory government has received. Conversely, Labour has dropped by five points since its worst election defeat since 1935…

The numbers are even more stark in terms of general approval rather than voting intention. 72% are satisfied with Boris Johnson, compared to just 25% who are not, giving him an astonishing approval rating of +47. General approval for the Government is slightly higher, with 73% approving compared to 24% disapproving. Highest of all is Rishi Sunak, who sees 77% approval, compared to just 16% who disapprove. A net approval rating of +61…