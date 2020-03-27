On The Brighter Side…

The Coronavirus news flow is dreadful. The death toll, economic impact and huge government spending we’re seeing today will take many years to recover from and pay back. However, there are glimmers of hope – many coming from entrepreneurs and the private sector…

Dyson designed a new state of the art ventilator in 10 days. At least 15,000 will be built in Wiltshire with 10,000 going straight to the NHS, and 4,000 expected to be sent to other countries in need.

So far the UK has already increased its ventilator capacity by more than 60%, from 5,000 to 8,175, with more coming in rapid time.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s chemical company Ineos is building two hand sanitiser factories in days – producing a million bottles a month.

Scottish brewery BrewDog has started producing hand sanitiser at its distillery in Aberdeenshire. It is delivering ‘BrewGel’ sanitiser to hospitals. Other distilleries are doing the same.

Amazon is prepared to deliver a home ‘finger prick antibody test’ to millions of households if Public Health England’s trials this week are successful.

The new NHS Nightingale Hospital, will be ready for use from next week, providing 4,000 extra beds for coronavirus patients in London’s ExCeL Centre.

Supermarket shelves are starting to return to normality, as the peak of bulk buying frenzy looks to have passed.

Accelerated vaccination trials are underway in many countries around the world.

Whilst there are still difficult weeks and months ahead, we will get through this…