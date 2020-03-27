‘Interim’ Leader Ed Davy’s Tenure Longer Than Swinson’s

Yesterday the LibDems announced they have postponed their leadership election until May 2021, thanks to Coronavirus. This must be frustrating news for the only declared (so far) candidate, Layla Moran – however on the other side of the coin it’s welcome news for incumbent Ed Davy who will now have a respectable length of tenure by LibDem standards. Out lasting predecessors Swinson and Steel. Congrats, Ed!

David Steel and Bob Maclennan: 3 March 1988 to 16 July 1988 (135 days)

Paddy Ashdown: 16 July 1988 to 9 August 1999 (4041 days)

Charles Kennedy: 9 August 1999 to 7 January 2006 (2343 days)

Ming Campbell: 2 March 2006 to 15 October 2007 (592 days)

Vince Cable 1: 15 October 2007 18 December 2007 (64 days)

Nick Clegg: 18 December 2007 to 16 July 2015 (2767 days)

Tim Farron: 16 July 2015 to 20 July 2017 (735 days)

Vince Cable 2: 20 July 2017 to 22 July 2019 (732 days)

Jo Swinson: 22 July 2019 to 13 December 2019 (144 days)

Ed Davey: 13 December 2019 to 9 July 2021* (574 days)

*This is Guido’s estimated completion date for the next Lib Dem leadership election, which is to start in May 2021. The end date has not been released so Guido added 69 days – the length of the 2015 leadership election.