Sir Geoffrey Backs Second Home Owners Fleeing London

It went mostly unnoticed, however the UK’s surface-level political consensus was shattered this morning – not by Labour, the SNP or Farage; by one of Boris’s own MPs. Cotswold MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown has bravely come out to defend the right of second home-owners to escape the Coronavirus-filled smog of London and run to their Cotswold homes. For too long, they’ve been voiceless…

Speaking to Radio Gloucester, Geoffrey argued “if people own or rent a house long-term in the Cotswolds, they’ve got as much right to be here as anybody else”

Sir Geoffrey’s contradicting of Public Health Advice shouldn’t won’t have come as much of a surprise to Tory whips. He has a track record of trying to encourage people into areas they aren’t allowed…