Speaking to his supporters last night, socialist firebrand and hanging-on-in-there US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders – the sweetheart of many a Corbynista – heaped praise on Rishi Sunak’s economic support package. The senator told supporters on a livestream last night “what is going on in the UK… is, I think, the proper approach… that is the direction I think we should have gone here”. Makes Corbyn and McDonnell’s opposition for opposition’s sake look even more childish…