Equity Union Splits Over Laurence Fox Apology

The actors’ union Equity finally apologised to Laurence Fox this morning for calling him a “disgrace” via their official Twitter account following his lauded Question Time appearance.

In a statement Equity said:

“It was a mistake for Equity as an organisation to criticise him in this way. Nothing in Equity’s later statement was intended as a slur on his character or views or to suggest that should be denied the ability to work. We would like to make that clear. Equity and Laurence Fox condemn prejudice unequivocally in all its forms.

[Tweet https://twitter.com/LozzaFox/status/1238365905438093312]

It seemed, momentarily, like that would be the end of the matter. Unfortunately for Equity, six minutes later the ‘Equity Race Equality Committee’ replied to their statement declaring that because of their apology to Fox they “feel we have no choice but to resign as committee members.”

Unsurprisingly, Equity’s apology hasn’t gone down too well with their left-wing membership…

26/03 UPDATE: Equity’s Tweet containing their apology has mysteriously disappeared. An attempt to coax their Race Equality Committee members back?