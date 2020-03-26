Don’t Forget, Tonight On ITV: “Contagion”

Not one for the kids to watch which is why it on after the watershed at 9 p.m. tonight. The 2011 film starring Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet is just too close to reality for comfort. Incidentally the doctor who was the chief scientific consultant for the pandemic film says he has coronavirus. Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, the director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, says “this has become very personal to me too because I have COVID… And it is miserable, it is miserable.” Stay home, watch the movie, scare yourself…