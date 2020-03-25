YouGov Predict Unemployment has Risen by 5%

New findings by YouGov suggest that 1 in 20 Britons have already lost their job due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, with a further 9% saying they’ve had their hours and or pay reduced. If correct, this would translate to a new UK unemployment rate of 7% – more than two million people…
Whilst in ordinary circumstances the figure would be worrying, the Government may be breathing a small sigh of relief at this stage when comparing to other countries:
Britain won’t know for a while how well Rishi’s furlough plea kept unemployment from shooting up, though the last statistics from the ONS on 17th March show employment only rose by 0.2% – despite the UK already being in the midst of the pandemic. The country waits with bated breath for the next official figures…