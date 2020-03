Matt Hancock has announced the setting up of NHS Volunteer Responders to support the NHS during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is to form an ‘army’ of 250,000 volunteers who can support the 1.5 million people in England who are at most risk from the virus to stay well. To get more information and a ‘getting started pack’ go here.

UPDATE: According to Sky News, more than 150,000 people have signed up in the UK for the NHS volunteer scheme in roughly 12 hours