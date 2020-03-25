Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

[youtub71-year-old Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19. Read the statement from Clarence House here:

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

It’s understood Charles and Camilla had been self-isolating at the Birkhall Estate, however it’s unknown when he last came into contact with the Queen or Prince Phillip – though they appeared together at Westminster Abbey on March 9th. Charles is the fourth royal to contract COVID-19, after Princ Henrik of Denmark, Prince Albert of Monaco and Archduke of Austria Karl von Habsburg

Unfortunately for Prince Charles, even going out of his way to avoid handshakes couldn’t keep him health